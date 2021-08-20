Black Myth: Wukong Gameplay Xur Location Ghost of Tsushima Guides Trials Rewards This Week Madden 22 Review Roundup Destiny Season 15 Updates
Login / Sign Up

New Metroid Dread Trailer Released, More Info To Come On August 27

As the only living being that is part Metroid, Samus is the only one suited to combating the X parasites.

By on

Comments

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Metroid Dread. The trailer released alongside Metroid Dread Report Vol. 5, which details what abilities Samus will have at her disposal in the upcoming game, while also teasing that another report and trailer are on the way.

"[The next report will shed] light on new mysteries revealed in an upcoming game trailer," Nintendo writes in the video's description on YouTube. "Please look forward to it on August 27."

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Development Update (August)
  2. Black Myth: WuKong - 12 Minute Unreal Engine 5 Gameplay Trailer
  3. Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut | Japanese Lip Sync Comparison
  4. 12 Minutes of Black Myth: Wukong Unreal Engine 5 Test Gameplay
  5. QuakeCon 2021 Day Two | Deathloop Dev Panel, ESO Fun Run, And More
  6. DOOM Eternal Studio Update with Marty and Hugo | Quakecon 2021
  7. HUMANKIND - Gameplay Overview Trailer
  8. Genshin Impact - Version 2.1 "Floating World Under The Moonlight" Trailer
  9. Inside The Award Winning Elder Scrolls Online With ZeniMax Online Studios | Quakecon 2021
  10. Reliving The Opening of Skyrim With The Creators From BGS
  11. Call Of Duty: Vanguard - Can WW2 Make A Comeback?
  12. Deep Dive into DEATHLOOP with Arkane Lyon at Quakecon 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Metroid Dread - "Another Glimpse Of Dread" Gameplay Trailer

In the latest trailer, we see Samus flying towards her next mission, learning that she's being sent as the backup solution to dealing with the last of the X parasites, the villains of Metroid Fusion. Surprisingly, we also get a bit of voice acting here--outside of the Metroid Prime trilogy and Metroid: Other M, the Metroid series relies on written text to deliver dialogue.

The second half of the trailer seems to take place sometime much later. Samus has replaced her standard Varia suit for the light blue one that she'll seemingly wear for most of Metroid Dread.

In July, Nintendo revealed that this new suit is, in fact, the blue suit that Samus wears in Metroid Fusion. "In Metroid Dread, Samus's suit appears to have changed quite a bit from her previous missions," Nintendo writes. "This is the result of the organic suit from Metroid Fusion--which was greatly transformed following the attack by the X parasitic lifeform and the injection of the Metroid vaccine--gradually returning to its original, mechanical Power Suit form."

Metroid Dread is scheduled to launch for Switch on October 8.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Metroid Dread
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)