New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Patch Fixes Overlord DLC Eye Bug

Ocular weirdness, posthumous banking fees, and other minor calibrations are part of this week's Mass Effect Legendary Edition update.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition's latest update has gone live, bringing a number of tweaks and improvements to EA and BioWare's remastered trilogy. General fixes include resolving some issues that were preventing trophies and achievements from being earned, turning on the lights in some pre-rendered cutscenes, and improved PC performance across various hardware configurations.

For individual games, the fixes range from general housekeeping to some slight rebalancing between sequels. Mass Effect has improved eye animations for male characters in some scenes, the max credits that can be carried over to Mass Effect 2 have been reduced for more balanced early game progression and the audio volume on Mass Relay load screens have been lowered.

Of particular note, the update fixes Mass Effect 2's unintentional redeye issue from its Overlord DLC as well as an issue in Mass Effect 3 where some key characters weren't appearing as intended during the Citadel DLC. You can read the full patch notes below, which on PC will be around an 8GB download.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition June 7 Update

General

  • English spoken dialogue can now be selected separately from subtitle language
  • Resolved issues with unlocking some achievements/trophies, such as the Paramours or kill count trackers
  • Corrected pre-rendered cutscenes that were darker than intended after the previous update
  • Wireless headsets/devices no longer cause issues with the Xbox launcher
  • Improved PC performance across various hardware configurations, including on Virmire
  • Fixed an issue on PC where non-standard characters in the operating system's username would prevent the game from launching
  • Removed the dependency on the AVX instruction set in the launcher
  • Other minor calibrations and fixes, including some instances of crashing

Mass Effect

  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from reaching the max level
  • Fixed an issue where tier VII Spectre - Master Gear was inaccessible
  • Various collision improvements
  • Fixed an issue that would prevent the ability to interact with objects
  • Lowered audio volume on Mass Relay load screens
  • Improved eye animations for male characters in some scenes

Mass Effect 2

  • Toned down the intensity of fog on Illium
  • Fixed an issue where a character's eyes at the end of the Overlord DLC were unintentionally red
  • Reduced the max credits that can be carried from Mass Effect to Mass Effect 2 down to 100k for more balanced early-game progression
  • Credit carryover maximum now matches carryover from the original release
  • Posthumous banking fees are a lot! It's a great way to dodge taxes.

Mass Effect 3

  • Resolved an issue where English dialogue no longer played during the Citadel DLC for German and Italian localization
  • Fixed an issue where some key characters weren't appearing as intended during the Citadel DLC

In other Mass Effect news, an Easter egg that was hidden for years in the game was finally revealed by the developer who placed it inside of the Mass Effect 3 Mars mission.

Legendary Edition is a remaster of BioWare's Mass Effect trilogy, enhancing the game's visuals, making quality-of-life improvements, and adjusting key pieces of content to craft an improved experience. For example, one of the big changes made in the remaster occurs in Mass Effect 3, where the stock photo for Tali's face has been replaced for a more natural portrait.

If you're planning to get started on the trilogy and you're looking for some helpful tips and tricks, you can check out our Mass Effect Legendary Edition hub of walkthroughs that will have you covered on multiple fronts.

