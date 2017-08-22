New Marvel Vs. Capcom Infinite Trailer Arrives
Jedah, Firebrand, Dormammu, and Ghost Rider are front and center.
Related
Capcom has released a new trailer for the much-anticipated fighting game Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite. This newest trailer shows off the characters Jedah, Firebrand, Dormammu, and Ghost Rider fighting through the Dark Dimension world.
Jedah is a newcomer to the Marvel vs. Capcom series, but the other three were in Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 (via EventHubs). In addition to showing off their new moves, this video highlights the Soul Stone. This stone's Infinity Surge property can life steal, while its Infinity Form can revive a teammate.
Check out the trailer embedded above.
Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite launches on September 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. People who pre-order the standard edition get costumes for Thor (Warrior) and Ryu (Evil Ryu), while deluxe edition pre-orders come with the season pass to unlock more characters, along with the above-mentioned costumes, and Gladiator Hulk and Command Mission X outfits. Finally, those who pre-order the super-premium Collector's Edition get four statues (Mega Man X, Chun-Li, Captain Marvel, Iron Man) and Infinite Stone replicas that light up.
For more on Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, check out GameSpot's roundup of all the confirmed characters here.
