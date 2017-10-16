New Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Premium DLC Costumes Arrive Tomorrow
Expand your wardrobe with 18 new premium outfits.
The first three DLC fighters for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite make their debut tomorrow, October 17, but they won't be the only downloadable content on the way that day. Today, Capcom revealed that an array of DLC costumes will also be available for the crossover fighting game.
A total of 18 premium costumes will go on sale tomorrow. All of the skins can be purchased individually for $4; Capcom will also offer three themed costume packs, each of which consists of six outfits and runs for $12. You can find the contents of each pack and artwork of the new costumes below.
Avenging Army Pack
- Superior Iron Man costume
- Ultimate Hawkeye costume
- Ultimate Thor costume
- Dante Nephilim costume
- Spencer Gottfried costume
- Fallen Angel Arthur costume
World Warriors Pack
- Captain America Gladiator costume
- Captain Marvel Warbird costume
- Hulk Joe Fixit costume
- Chris Classic costume
- Ryu Wanderer costume
- Chun-Li Casual costume
Mystic Masters Pack
- Doctor Strange Illuminati costume
- Dormammu Molten costume
- Ghost Rider Outlaw costume
- Morrigan Night Warrior costume
- Firebrand Ultimate costume
- Nemesis Tyrant costume
Those who'd like to pick up all of the premium costumes can purchase Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's $30 Premium Costume Pass. Along with the aforementioned 18 skins, the pass will give you access to all of the remaining premium costumes that Capcom releases later this year.
Black Panther, Sigma, and Monster Hunter all join the Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite roster on October 17. Each character can be downloaded for $8 apiece, while those who purchased the 2017 Character Pass will get them at no additional cost. We got to see all three of the characters in action at New York Comic-Con.
