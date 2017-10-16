New Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Premium DLC Costumes Arrive Tomorrow

The first three DLC fighters for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite make their debut tomorrow, October 17, but they won't be the only downloadable content on the way that day. Today, Capcom revealed that an array of DLC costumes will also be available for the crossover fighting game.

A total of 18 premium costumes will go on sale tomorrow. All of the skins can be purchased individually for $4; Capcom will also offer three themed costume packs, each of which consists of six outfits and runs for $12. You can find the contents of each pack and artwork of the new costumes below.

Avenging Army Pack

Superior Iron Man costume

Ultimate Hawkeye costume

Ultimate Thor costume

Dante Nephilim costume

Spencer Gottfried costume

Fallen Angel Arthur costume

World Warriors Pack

Captain America Gladiator costume

Captain Marvel Warbird costume

Hulk Joe Fixit costume

Chris Classic costume

Ryu Wanderer costume

Chun-Li Casual costume

Mystic Masters Pack

Doctor Strange Illuminati costume

Dormammu Molten costume

Ghost Rider Outlaw costume

Morrigan Night Warrior costume

Firebrand Ultimate costume

Nemesis Tyrant costume

Those who'd like to pick up all of the premium costumes can purchase Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's $30 Premium Costume Pass. Along with the aforementioned 18 skins, the pass will give you access to all of the remaining premium costumes that Capcom releases later this year.

Black Panther, Sigma, and Monster Hunter all join the Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite roster on October 17. Each character can be downloaded for $8 apiece, while those who purchased the 2017 Character Pass will get them at no additional cost. We got to see all three of the characters in action at New York Comic-Con.