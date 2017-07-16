New Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Gameplay Video Reveals Jedah From Darkstalkers

Capcom has announced Jedah Dohma will be part of Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite's roster of playable characters. This is the first time Jedah, who is a character from the Darkstalkers series, has been included in a Marvel Vs. Capcom title.

The character was revealed at the EVO 2017 fighting game tournament, where Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite associate producer Peter Rosas picked Jedah during an exhibition match. He isn't the first Darkstalkers character to be in a MvC game, however, as Morrigan, Felicia, Hsien-Ko, and a few others have previously made the cut.

Jedah seems to have quite a bit of range on his attacks thanks to his scythe, and also uses his wings to give himself increased mobility. He can be seen in the gameplay video above (skip to 5:45) using his flight ability to chase down his opponent and apply pressure.

Earlier in the exhibition match Gamora, a popular character from Guardians of the Galaxy, was also shown shown for the first time. Like her comic book and movie counterparts, she wields guns and swords, and is pretty quick on her feet.

Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite's release date has been confirmed as September 19 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For those that have some cash to splash, Capcom has revealed a $200 collector's edition.