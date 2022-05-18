New Marvel Game Being Announced Tomorrow

Marvel will announce a new video game tomorrow, May 19, the company has announced. The reveal will happen at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and a brief teaser has been released to hype the reveal.

The teaser video shows the logos for Hong Kong-based publisher Nuverse and Second Dinner, the latter of which is the independent studio from former Hearthstone game director Ben Brode. The studio previously confirmed it was making a Marvel game, and the company retweeted Marvel's announcement, so it sure seems like we'll finally see Second Dinner's Marvel game tomorrow.

Second Dinner describes itself as a "small indie company with big dreams," and releasing a Marvel game as its first title is certainly a big deal.

May 18, 2022

Whatever the new Marvel game is, we'll report back with all the details. It'll be just the latest Marvel game in the works, adding to 2022's Marvel's Midnight Suns from Firaxis and Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 in 2023 for PS5. Insomniac is also making a Wolverine game based on the Marvel property.

Additionally, Uncharted veteran Amy Hennig is making a Marvel game (in addition to a Star Wars title) at Skydance's new gaming division.