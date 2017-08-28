New Mario And Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Trailer Shows Luigi Dabbing

Just a day before Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle launches for Nintendo Switch, Ubisoft has released a trailer for it that confirms a very important detail. Luigi can dab, I guess.

Just look for yourself. At around 25 seconds in the video below (via Twinfinite) Luigi does what Donkey Kong did before him in a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe trailer.

Dabbing is nothing new in video games. Nathan Drake does it. So do characters in Destiny.

Mario's scaredy-cat little brother, Luigi is a long-range attacker in Kingdom Battle. He has a Precision gun that has the longest range of any other in the game, and when you upgrade it, the weapon becomes even more powerful. One of the downsides to Luigi in Kingdom Battle is that he has the smallest health pool of any character.

Kingdom Battle , a turn-based game, launches exclusively for Switch on August 29. GameSpot's review scored the game a 9/10, while other outlets rated it highly as well.

"Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle exudes off-beat optimism that never dissolves," reviewer Edmond Tran said. "It's a consistent delight, no matter how challenging the road becomes, because Kingdom Battle's unique turn-based tactics system is in every way a pleasure to engage with.

"Coupled with the annoyingly infectious allure of Rabbids, and the always delightful, colorful world of the Mushroom Kingdom, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is an implausibly engrossing formula that is positively challenging and endlessly charming."