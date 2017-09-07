New Magic: The Gathering Digital Game Announced, Beta Sign-Ups Go Live

A new Magic: The Gathering digital card game is on the way. Wizards of the Coast today announced Magic: The Gathering Arena, a free-to-play title that Wizards of the Coast is developing internally through its division called Digital Games Studio. It's the first game that the studio is making internally. You can sign up for the closed beta here.

The new game will have the "full rules and ongoing content support for new card sets," just like the classic tabletop game, Wizards of the Coast said.

Here is more from the official announcement:

"The game is designed and built for digital gamers without compromising Magic's core gameplay. Every element of the game design is focused on an engaging and dynamic experience, true to authentic Magic, to provide players and viewers fast-paced, exciting, and easy-to- follow matches."

Wizards of the Coast president Chris Cocks said in a statement that the studio assembled some top talent for its new studio. Being a new outfit, Cocks said it's important that people send in feedback about Arena about the beta.

"We want to create the deepest, richest digital card game on the market, and for it to be as much fun to watch as it is to play," developer Jeffrey Steefel said.

Arena's beta test will kick off later this year with a limited selection of modes and cards; more content will be added over time leading up to its full release.

Arena will enter a market that already includes popular collectible card games like Hearthstone, Gwent, and Pokemon: The Trading Card Game Online, among others. Additionally, Valve recently announced its own CCG, called Artifact.



