New Mafia Prequel Game Currently In Development - Report

This comes just as Hangar 13's studio head leaves.

By on

Comments

A new Mafia game is reportedly in production right now and is expected to be a prequel to the original Mafia trilogy.

According to a report from Kotaku, the new Mafia game is still early in development and is codenamed Nero. Additionally, the game will reportedly utilize Unreal Engine 5 instead of the Illusion Engine that powered Mafia 3 and the Mafia: Definitive Edition remaster.

With the departure of previous Hangar 13 studio head Haden Blackman yesterday, new studio head Nick Baynes reportedly will be replacing him and leading the next Mafia project. Baynes is currently studio head at Hangar 13's UK office.

No other details such as a possible release date or platforms were included in Kotaku's report.

In GameSpot's Mafia: Definitive Edition review, we said, "Mafia: Definitive Edition might be an improvement on the original game, but its modernization stops short of the mark, resulting in an uneven game that squanders its enticing potential."

