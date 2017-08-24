New Look At Halo 5's Throwback Halo 3 Playlist Revealed

Believe it or not, Halo 3 celebrates its tenth anniversary next month. Microsoft is not releasing a proper Halo 3: Anniversary HD as it did with Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2. But Microsoft is marking the anniversary--Halo 3 came out in September 2007--with a special Halo 3 multiplayer playlist inside of Halo 5: Guardians.

Little is known about the playlist, but community manager Brian Jarrard posted a picture of an internal playlist for it today on Twitter. He said it's "coming along great," and confirmed that there will be Battle Rifle starts. That's a good or bad thing, depending on who you talk to. Presumably, the maps and modes will be tuned to resemble the Halo 3 setup. Here's Jarrard's tweet:

Afternoon playtest on the classic "Halo 3 anniversary" playlist heading to Halo 5 next month. It's coming along great. BR starts, yeah? pic.twitter.com/MhbV6wqHfJ — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) August 24, 2017

The Halo 3 anniversary playlist was announced earlier this summer. At the time, Microsoft also confirmed a 4K update is coming to Halo 5 and four Xbox 360-era Halo games are coming to the Xbox One's backwards compatibility catalog.

Halo 3 is among those titles, but if you're playing Halo 5, you can check out the throwback playlist. "This new matchmaking offering is being built from scratch on a selection of incredible community-made Halo 3 maps created with Forge in Halo 5 and will feature 'classic' gameplay settings," 343 said.

