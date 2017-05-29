New Listing Possibly Reveals Nintendo Theme Park Plans, Could Include Real-Life Mario Kart

Nintendo has filed a new trademark application for something called Super Nintendo World, and from what it sounds like, it could be the name of the Nintendo/Universal theme park.

On May 24, Nintendo filed a trademark application with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for "Super Nintendo World." The application covers a number of Goods & Services, many of which pertain to "amusement park and amusement park events."

Among other things, the application covers "amusement park shows and special events at an amusement park," as well as the "organisation, management, or arrangement of kart racing," which could be a reference to Nintendo's plans for a real-life Mario Kart experience.

The trademark application for Super Nintendo World also covers "video game apparatus" such as machines, as well as parts and accessories for them. Also of note is that "amusement machines and apparatus for use in amusement parks other than arcade video game machines" is also singled out in the application.

What's more, hotel accomodation services, restaurant services, event venue rental, and other items that sound like they could pertain to a theme park are listed.

You can read the full trademark application here on the USPTO's website.

The Nintendo theme park at Universal will be at the park's Orlando, Hollywood, and Osaka. Nintendo has yet to announce specific rides or attractions, but you watch the video above to get a high-level idea for what Nintendo and Universal are planning.

This story has been updated.