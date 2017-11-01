New Lion King's Full Cast Revealed

Disney today announced the full voice cast for its upcoming Lion King remake. Some of the names were already known, including Donald Glover as Simba and James Earl Jones returning from the original film to again voice Mufasa.

As rumored, Beyonce plays Nala, while 12 Years A Slave actor Chiwetel Ejiofor voices Simba's evil uncle Scar. John Oliver voices the annoying and overbearing bird Zazu, while comedy mainstays Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner voice Pumbaa and Timon, respectively. Black Panther actor John Kani voices Rafiki. The character's original voice performer, Robert Guillaume, passed away recently. Eric Andre and Keegan-Michael Key also have roles in the film. You can see the full lineup in the image below, which Disney shared on Twitter today.

The new Lion King's story was written by Catch Me If You Can and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' Jeff Nathanson. It's directed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man, Jungle Book) and hits theatres in summer 2019.

The original Lion King made more than $968 million at the box office and won multiple Academy Awards, in addition to a pair of Grammy Awards for its soundtrack.

