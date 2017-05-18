New Life Is Strange Game Officially Announced

A new Life Is Strange game is currently in the works, developer Dontnod confirmed today.

In a video, Michel Koch, Raoul Barbet, and Luc Baghadoust from Dontnod expressed their thanks to the community that had bought the original Life Is Strange and announced that they're now working on a follow-up. In addition, they revealed that over three million people had purchased the first game.

Dontnod didn't give any other details for the new title and did not say if it would retain the episodic format of Life Is Strange. In a blog post, the developer also stated that it would not be at E3.

"We can't wait to tell you all about it when the time is right, but for now we are hard at work ensuring it is the very best game we can create," the post reads. "We're really thankful for your patience thus far and ask for a bit more time."

A follow-up to the first game hasn't exactly been a secret; members of Dontnod have hinted in the past at a second season. However, this is the first time that Dontnod has officially announced a new installment.

Life Is Strange, originally released back in 2015 for PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC, is an episodic narrative adventure game that follows the life of teenager Max Caulfield.