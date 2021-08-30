New Lego Star Wars Game Coming To Exclusively To Apple Arcade

A new Lego Star Wars game has been announced, and it's coming exclusively to Apple Arcade. TT Games and Warner Bros. Games have announced Lego Star Wars Battles, a new tower defense game featuring famous Star Wars characters, locations, and vehicles.

The game includes content from each era of Star Wars. It lets you create fantasy-type scenarios and answers questions like, "What happens when an Ewok takes on a Tusken Raider?" and, "Can a flock of porgs tackle a Stormtrooper in a standoff?"

A first look at Star Wars Battles

Gallery

The gameplay involves 1v1 multiplayer battles, with players assembling a team that consists of a character and a vehicle, and they don't have to be from the same era of Star Wars. In addition to the main movies, content from The Clone Wars and Rogue One will appear. Some of the characters featured in the game like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rey, Boba Fett, porgs, stormtroopers, and battle droids. In terms of vehicles, you can expect AT-ATs, TIE Bombers, and the Millennium Falcon, among others.

More locations are unlocked as you progress, and some of the new venues include Scarif, Naboo, Hoth, Endor, and Geonosis.

"Strategy is required to deploy troops and build Lego towers on the battlefield as they attempt to destroy their opponent's base either using a deck of light side or dark side armies, each with their own play style," reads a line from the game's description.

No release date for Lego Star Wars Battles was announced.

Apple Arcade is a gaming-focused subscription service that costs $5/month and gets you access to a library of titles with no in-app purchases or ads. For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of the 12 best Apple Arcade games you can play right now.

If Star Wars Battles doesn't sound like your thing, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set for release in early 2022 after years of development and delays.