New Kojima Horror Game Reportedly Leaked, May Feature Death Stranding's Margaret Qualley

Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima's next game is reportedly a horror title called Overdose that could feature actress Margaret Qualley.

Tom Henderson for Try Hard Guides claims to have seen "early footage" of the new title that appears to show Qualley's Death Stranding character, Mama, in a blue dress. However, this is not Death Stranding 2, according to Henderson, but instead a new title also featuring Qualley. Henderson reported that the footage "seems to show Mama from Death Stranding wearing a blue dress. The game, however, does not appear to be Death Stranding 2..."

Qualley was one of many celebrities who appeared in Death Stranding. She also had a role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and starred on Netflix's drama Maid.

The report said footage of Overdose showed Qualley's character in the reported game "walking through a corridor with a flashlight in third-person." However, the report said the game can be played in first-person as well. The footage ended with a jump scare and a title card that said "GAMEOVER," the report said.

Kojima has spoken openly about wanting to make a horror game. In 2020, after releasing P.T. (which was actually a teaser for a Silent Hills project that never materialized), Kojima said he had ideas for a horror game that would make you defecate in your pants.

"I would like to make another horror game someday. Something that uses a revolutionary method to create terror, that doesn't just make you pee your pants, but crap them. I already have ideas in mind," he said.

It was previously reported that Kojima's studio, Kojima Productions, had signed a deal with Microsoft for an Xbox-exclusive title, though whether or not it's Overdose--if that game is even real--remains to be seen. Separate to this, Death Stranding actor Norman Reedus has claimed Death Stranding 2 is in development.

If Kojima is planning a reveal for any new project soon, it could happen during any number of the Not-E3 press conferences coming up soon. One possibility is Summer Game Fest Live on June 9, which is hosted by Kojima's good friend Geoff Keighley. Another possibility is the Xbox/Bethesda showcase on June 12.

