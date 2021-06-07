New Knockout City Game Mode Releases June 8, Patch 1.2 Coming Soon

Knockout City is getting patch 1.2 later this week, in addition to the season one, week three playlist update, which brings a new game mode on June 8, Coin Hoarders. In a blog post , Velan Studios gave a quick overview of the next week in Knockout City, including a brief description of patch 1.2, with the full patch notes coming later.

The blog post discusses three highlights from the upcoming patch, which include reducing the likelihood of players getting put into high ping matches. It also addresses a bug that plays the match audio before you load in when joining a match in progress. The other highlight is that mouse and keyboard settings will no longer reset whenever the game is closed.

The new game mode, Coin Hoarders, is a 3v3 objective-based mode where teams must collect and hold eight coins placed around the map. Each player can hold up to three coins and are dropped whenever a player is knocked out. Teams win the round whenever they hold all eight coins at once and two rounds win the match. Coin Hoarders will be added when season one, week 3 starts on June 8.