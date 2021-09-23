Diablo 2: Resurrected Release Time Battlefield 2042 Beta Codes Diablo 2: Resurrected Beginner's Guide PS5 Restock Tracker Diablo 2: Resurrected Cross-Play Xbox FPS Boost Games
New Kirby Game Leaks Ahead Of Nintendo Direct Along With Other Announcements

Along with a new Kirby game, Bayonetta 3 is also slated to release in 2022.

Like a sinking ship, Nintendo's recent Direct events have been leaking all over the place. That includes today's Direct, which was announced just yesterday. However, instead of outside sources releasing information about today's announcements early, the leak came from Nintendo itself, with the company's Japanese release schedule site listing a new Kirby game along with other long-awaited titles, including Bayonetta 3.

The Kirby title, which translates to Kirby Discovery of the Stars, is set to release in Spring 2022 according to the site. Just below Kirby, the release schedule shows that Bayonetta 3 is also set to launch next year, although a more specific timeframe isn't given. Also coming next year are Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. While the three games are shown on the release site, specific release dates are not mentioned.

While the release windows for Kirby Discovery of the Stars and Bayonetta 3 have leaked before today's Nintendo Direct, there's no guarantee that either will make an appearance today. In a tweet announcing the showcase, Nintendo stated that it would focus "mainly on Nintendo Switch games launching this Winter." That being said, the upcoming Kirby title could easily be saved for a surprise at the end of the showcase.

Today's leak also marks the first time a release window has been announced for Bayonetta 3, which fans of the franchise have been clamoring for. Development on the game is in its "final stretch" according to its director, Hideki Kamiya. However, Nintendo has been hesitant to show off any of Bayonetta 3, with Nintendo's Bill Trinen saying "We like to show things when we're ready to show them."

