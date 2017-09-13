New Kirby Game Announced For 3DS

A new Kirby game has been announced for Nintendo 3DS. Titled Kirby Battle Royale, the 3DS game sees Kirby facing off against...himself. You use Kirby's various and unique abilities, and there is multiplayer support in the form of online and local play. In all, there are 10 modes to play in the 3DS title. You can check out a trailer below.

Kirby Battle Royale launches on January 19, 2018.

