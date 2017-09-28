New Kingdom Hearts Funko Pops And Mystery Minis Coming Soon

Funko is rolling out a brand new series of Kingdom Hearts Pops this winter, along with tons of Kingdom Hearts Mystery Minis, with certain figures only available at select retailers.

Season 2 of the Funko Pops includes Keyblade Sora, along with his best friends Kairi and Riku. There are also two Shadow Heartless Pops coming, a regular and Glow Chase edition (with a 1 in 6 chance of getting them). If you want to get your hands on the final form of Sora, it's available exclusively at Best Buy, while Sora in Brave form is only available at Toys "R" Us.

Meanwhile, Funko is also rolling out Kingdom Hearts Mystery Minis. The series will feature Mickey, Roxas, Axel, and Riku in Organization XIII cloaks. There's also Chip and Dale, Goofy, Donald, and more to collect.

Like the Pops, you can only find certain Mystery Minis at certain retailers. Pete, Large Body Heartless, and Soldier Heartless are available exclusively at GameStop. Tron Goofy, Donald, and Sora, are only available at Toys "R" Us. Finally, Halloween Goofy, Donald, and Sora are exclusive to Hot Topic.

The new Kingdom Hearts Funko Pops and Mystery Minis are due out this December.