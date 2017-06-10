New Kingdom Hearts 3 Trailer Shows Combat, Massive Bosses

EA kicked off its not-quite-at-E3 festivities earlier today, and now it looks like Square Enix wants to join the party of "companies that don't need your big E3 press conference to show off amazing trailers." A new Kingdom Hearts III is live now and you should just watch it before reading anything else.

While the trailer is mostly in Japanese, some of the text is in English. And combat is, of course, a universal language that we can all appreciate.

In addition to showing off some of the game's villains, levels we haven't seen before, and new bits of gameplay, the trailer also revealed when we'd get the next bit of information. At the very end of the trailer, text pops up on screen saying: "Join us next month at D23 Expo 2017 as we personally present a NEW WORLD and NEW TRAILER! July 15, 2017."

D23 is a Disney-focused event held in Anaheim, California that also tends to include news for Disney's expanding library of content, including Marvel and Star Wars.

But the most interesting part of this trailer is that it's not part of Sony or Microsoft's press conferences. The much-anticipated game could've had the same trailer run in a prime spot during E3, instead Square Enix has just released it without any announcement or fanfare via YouTube. Since the next new bit of information isn't coming until D23, that means we likely won't see any more of the game at E3. Since the trailer is currently only live on the Japanese Square Enix site, the English version could potentially makes its debut during one of the larger press conferences, but given Microsoft and Sony's aversion to leaked content, that seems unlikely.

Square Enix has several other big franchises in the works, the publisher/developer decided not to host its own press conference at E3 this year. While this doesn't rule out the possibility of getting info about Square's other franchises during the show, it sets an interesting precedent for the reveal of AAA game trailers going forward. Regardless, this still adds to the year's most exciting week in gaming news.