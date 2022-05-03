New Kart Racer With Family Guy, King Of The Hill, And More Headlines Apple Arcade May 2022 Update

Apple has revealed the lineup for Apple Arcade's new additions for the month, and the headline game is a kart racer with some familiar animated faces.

Warped Kart Racers brings Family Guy, King of the Hill, American Dad, and Solar Opposites together for a trip to the races. 20 characters--five from each show--will race and battle across 16 tracks inspired by iconic locations from the shows, including a tour of Quahog from Family Guy, the Arlen Speedway from King of the Hill, and a track called "Space!" inspired by the opening credits of Solar Opposites.

Other games being added to the service this month are Badland Party, a new adventure in the Apple Game of the Year winning Badland franchise; Goat Simulator+, an enhanced Apple Arcade-exclusive edition of the goat-led city destruction game, and Pro Darts 2022+, which lets players customize their own darts and play in standard and unique game modes.

Apple Arcade is a game subscription service for iOS devices offering over 200 games per month with unlimited downloads. The service is available as a standalone subscription for $5 a month, and it is also included as part of the Apple One subscription for $15 per month with Apple Music, Apple News+, and more.

The full list of this month's Apple Arcade offerings is below.

Apple Arcade May 2022

Apple Originals

Badland Party (HypeHype Inc., launching May 6) Discover the next adventure in the award-winning hit game series that follows Apple’s Game of the Year and Apple Design Award winning Badland and Badland 2. Badland Party continues its creator’s quest to perfect atmospheric side-scrolling adventures, now with stunning graphics and innovative physics-based 3D gameplay. Levels are designed to be played together in both local and online multiplayer modes, with up to four players. The game takes the series’ visual allure another step forward, introducing dozens of new characters to play with their friends. Survive through multiple new worlds, take down giant machines in epic boss fights, cooperate to solve multiplayer puzzles, roll, fly, swim and dive through the beautiful lush world of Badland and help save the Clones from the heinous contraptions of the machine kind.

Warped Kart Racers (Electric Square, launching May 20) Iconic characters from 20th Television’s hit animated shows American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill, and Solar Opposites have been sucked into the ultimate kart racing experience. Players will be able to take control of some of their favorite characters from a lineup of 20 available racers to go solo or battle alongside their friends in iconic locations on their quest for karting glory. They’ll master racing and battling across 16 maps drawn from fan-favorite episodes in an extensive single player campaign, or compete in riotous eight-player multiplayer matches.



App Store Greats