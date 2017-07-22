New Justice League Poster Revealed Ahead Of Comic-Con Panel

San Diego Comic-Con is happening now, and it's the biggest day of the event today. Soon, the cast of the Justice League movie will be uniting in Hall H to give one of the highest profile panels at the convention. Ahead of the panel, DC released a new poster for the movie that looks a lot like an homage to an Alex Ross image.

DC shared the image on Twitter, and it shows the five members of the Justice League team. Batman is surrounded by Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman, and the Flash, while the words "You Can't Save the World Alone" are emblazoned between them. There's also a banner version; you can see the images below.

The poster is reminiscent of older art created by comic book icon Alex Ross. It looks especially like this cover for Kingdom Come, the comic mini-series drawn by Ross back in 1996.

Justice League comes out on November 17, and its first trailer was revealed in May. We got a look at some of the costumes from the film earlier this week; check them out here. The Warner Bros. panel is taking place at the time of this writing, and although we likely won't see everything shown off about Justice League, we'll cover any news that breaks. Keep an eye on GameSpot for more about the movie today and in the coming months.