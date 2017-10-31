New Justice League Movie Teaser Trailer Shows Batman's Evolution Since Dawn Of Justice

With Justice League, a new chapter in the story of Batman will be revealed on the big screen. In a new teaser featurette from the film, stars Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot discuss the Dark Knight shedding his role as the sole protector of Gotham, thanks to a much bigger threat than he can handle alone.

"Batman, for the first time, understands he can't do this for himself," Gadot, who reprises her role as Wonder Woman, says. While that may be a hard pill for the Caped Crusader to swallow, it's a necessary one. The movie's villain, Steppenwolf, has his sights set on destroying the entire world. A threat of that magnitude is going to cause a very important change in Batman.

"We see the evolution of a new Batman," Affleck says. "He's moved on from lone vigilante to recruiter and leader." This character rising to the role of leader of the Justice League, after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice saw him not playing well with other heroes, is a solid arc for the character.

However, recruiter is the most important part Batman--of his alter ego Bruce Wayne--could take on in the film, though. While Wonder Woman has already joined the cause, bringing Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) onto the team could be a bit difficult. After all, all three look to be fairly new in their superhero careers.

Still, the question of Superman (Henry Cavill) looms large over both the team and the movie as a whole. What will happen to the makeup of the Justice League once the Man of Steel makes his eventual return? While he and Batman may have settled their differences once the dust was settled in Dawn of Justice, Superman doesn't seem like the type who would be willingly led by anyone.

Whatever the case, as the characters of Justice League continue to be revealed in these featurettes--previously, Aquaman, Cyborg, and Wonder Woman have all gotten their own teasers--the team becomes more defined heading into their fight. Justice League is in theaters on November 17.