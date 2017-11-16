New Justice League Movie Costumes Added To Injustice 2

Warner Bros. and developer NetherRealm have added new sets of gear to Injustice 2 to celebrate the upcoming release of Justice League. Ahead of the film's premiere, players can now get new costumes based on the superhero crossover movie.

The new tie-in costumes are available for both the console and mobile versions of Injustice 2. Players will be able to get costumes for Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Flash, and Aquaman based on the ones each hero wears in the upcoming film. You can get a glimpse at the Justice League gear in the new trailer above.

The Justice League gear is the reward you get for completing new Multiverse challenges. These challenges are limited-time events and are available to take on through the Multiverse portal, the first set of which is for the Flash. Multiverse challenges for the other aforementioned heroes will follow soon.

The Justice League movie premieres tomorrow, November 17. You can read more about it in our Justice League review. Meanwhile, the third set of DLC characters were recently unveiled for Injustice 2, and they include Enchantress, Atom, and the biggest surprise, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Another surprise addition to the roster, Hellboy, is available now for players who purchased Injustice 2's Fighter Pack 2; all other players will be able to purchase him individually next week for $6.