New Justice League Game Announced, Aimed At Younger Audience

The kid-friendly publisher Outright Games held its own "OG Unwrapped" presentation, announcing a number of new licensed games including a Justice League game aimed at a 10+ audience. The DC Comics game doesn't have a finalized title yet, but it's targeting release in 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

The Justice League game is coming from PHL Collective, the studio behind games like Ben 10: Omni-Charged and We Bare Bears: Food Truck Rush. Details are scant but the publisher says more announcements regarding the voice cast and playable characters will be available soon. Outright Games promises no microtransactions, but it is considering DLC opportunities.

While this may not appear to be the new AAA core game some DC fans are waiting for, Outright Games does have a track record of releasing strong, kid-friendly games, making this one to keep an eye out for. Outright has become known for licensed family games like My Friend Peppa Pig, Transformers Battlegrounds, and the pleasantly Zelda-like DreamWorks Dragons: Dawn of the New Riders.

The OG Unwrapped presentation outlined much more of the publisher's lineup for the coming year as well. Alongside the Justice League game, the publisher announced the space adventure Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova, the action-adventure DreamWorks Dragons: Legend of the Nine Realms, the kart racer Paw Patrol: Grand Prix, and a multiplayer arcade fashion game LOL Surprise! B.Bs Born to Travel. You can check out more release details of each announced game below.

"OG Unwrapped is a statement from us, we've spent years building our reputation as industry leading creators of family friendly video games and we want to begin talking directly to our wider audience and all the millions of fans of our games out there," said Outright president Terry Malham, in the announcement. "We've got the best line-up of games we've ever had launching in the next year, and despite all our growth and success in recent years, we're still just beginning to tap into the huge potential we see in the world of kids' interactive entertainment."

DC Justice League Game final name TBC (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch) - 2023

final name TBC (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch) - 2023 Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) - October 2022

(PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) - October 2022 DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of the Nine Realms (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) - Fall 2022

(PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) - Fall 2022 PAW Patrol: Grand Prix (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) - September 30, 2022

(PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) - September 30, 2022 LOL Surprise! B.Bs Born To Travel (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) - October 7, 2022

(PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) - October 7, 2022 DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia) - July 15, 2022