New Jennifer Lawrence Movie Flops As Stephen King's It Stays Strong

The new Stephen King movie It continues to stand tall at the box office. The horror film made $60 million at the US box office this weekend, holding its place as the No. 1 film, according to box office estimates posted by Entertainment Weekly. While It had another strong show, the same cannot be said for Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky's new movie, mother!, which flopped with just $7.5 million over the three-day period.

It's box office haul dropped only 51 percent compared to its debut last week. Its total US haul now stands at $218.7 million after only 10 days. With that much money, the film is the biggest-ever September release domestically, easily surpassing the $174.8 million that Crocodile Dundee made in 1984. With a further $60.3 million from international markets, It has now made around $371.3 million. So yeah, the planned sequel seems like it will surely happen.

As for mother!, projections had it making a modest $11 million, but it couldn't reach that figure, landing at the previously mentioned $7.5 million to land in third place. The film has a big-name director (Aronofsky) and a star-studded cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, and Michelle Pfeiffer. For Lawrence, mother! is the worst opening-weekend for a nationwide release ever in her career. Her previous worst was The House at the End of the Street, which made $12.3 million during its opening weekend in 2012.

The No. 2 movie this weekend was the action flick American Assassin, which pulled in $14.8 million. As EW explains, that's in the area of what the first John Wick movie made when it was released. That film got a sequel and a third entry is on the way, so American Assassin could be another franchise. Notable about the film is that it's star Dylan O'Brien's first movie appearance following the serious injury he sustained while shooting the newest Maze Runner movie.

You can see the full Top 10 list below, as rounded up and compiled by EW.