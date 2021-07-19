New James Bond 007 Game Might Be Third-Person, Per Job Listing

We don't know a ton about IO Interactive's James Bond game Project 007, but a new job listing says that it might be a third-person action game. The job listing calls for an AI programmer to join the project, and one of the bullet points states that "experience working with 3rd person action games" is desirable.

The listing also says a few things that we already know about the game: that it will be a wholly original Bond story rather than based on any preexisting material, and that it will be some sort of origin story that will explore how Bond earned his 00 status in the first place.

We first heard about Project 007 in late 2020 after IO posted a short teaser on social media. Since then, we've mostly heard about the game through behind-the-scenes talk, such as when IO announced that it was opening a new studio in Barcelona to assist with the project back in April. Generally speaking, Bond games have tended towards a first-person perspective--especially in the classic N64 FPS GoldenEye 007--but several Bond games feature a third-person perspective, such as 2004's Everything or Nothing.

The last major Bond game was 2012's 007 Legends, which received negative reviews from critics. Earlier this year, we learned that a fully remastered version of GoldenEye 007 was developed for the Xbox 360 before being canned at the last minute, and that version of the game leaked back in February.