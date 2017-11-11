New Injustice 2 DLC Characters Include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Injustice 2, NetherRealm's superhero-filled fighting game, is set to receive its most surprising DLC additions yet. A new trailer for the game's Fighter Pack 3 DLC has revealed the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will join the fray, alongside Enchantress and Atom.

While the latter two characters mentioned above are exciting new arrivals in their own right, they're somewhat overshadowed by the Ninja Turtles. Interestingly, all four of the heroes in a half shell will join the Injustice 2 roster, which will have cool gameplay implications.

In the trailer, which you can see above, the Ninja Turtles interrupt a battle between Enchantress and Atom, and when Michelangelo calls dibs on fighting the "magic lady" he's told that they "fight as a team" by Leonardo. More than just a cool cinematic moment, this could be a tease of how the squad will fight.

Although there hasn't been any gameplay of them in action yet, we're guessing that one of the Ninja Turtles will be the main on-screen character, with the others jumping in and out of battle to execute special moves or lend a hand in combos. From the way the trailer ends, it looks like Leonardo--leader of the Ninja Turtles--will be the primary character and his brothers will back him up. Of course, this is all speculation on our part, and NetherRealm could surprise us by introducing a unique tag-mechanic for them.

These DLC characters, and the ones that came before them, are included as part of the Ultimate Edition of Injustice 2 or can be purchased in the upcoming Fighter Pack 3 DLC. Atom will be available for early access on December 12, but specific release dates for the other characters haven't been confirmed yet.

Injustice 2 is on a roll with surprise character announcements. As part of its Fighter Pack 2 DLC Hellboy was added to the game. NetherRealm also recently announced the release date for Injustice 2's PC version. You can play the game's 1v1 open beta on PC right now ahead of its launch.