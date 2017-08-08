New Injustice 2 DLC Character Starfire Is Out Today For Some

The next Injustice 2 DLC character has arrived, at least for some. The NetherRealm-developed fighting game today added Starfire, a member of the Teen Titans.

She's available with early access, which means you need to own the Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, or Fighter Pack 1 to play right now. Presumably she will be released as a standalone character to buy as well sometime down the road, as previous DLC characters were.

NetherRealm showed off Starfire's moves, shaders, and more during a livestream event this week. You can watch that video right here, while Starfire's announcement video can be seen through the embed above.

Starfire is the third character included in the Fighter Pack 1, following Red Hood and Sub-Zero. Recently, NetherRealm boss Ed Boon teased the next fighter pack, saying the announcement video is coming soon. "Of all the characters we're going to reveal, we'll have the biggest 'wow' for the last one we're going to show," he said.