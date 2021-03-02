New Hunting Game Mixes In Survival Elements And Bear Attacks

Death Stranding's PC publisher 505 Games has announced a new arcade-style hunting game that adds in some survival elements for a new twist on the genre.

Open Country is in development at Funlabs, the Romanian studio that has been making hunting video games under the Cabela's license for 20 years.

Open Country puts you in the shoes of a "corporate worker drone" who wants to escape their mundane life and head out for a journey into the ... open country. Together with your dog, you trek into the wilderness and must hunt for food, and also use your weapons to defend yourself from the likes of bears and wolves.

The third-person open-world game has more than 30 missions to take part in to help level up your character to unlock better weapons and equipment.

The $15 game launches on the Epic Games Store and Steam for PC on May 18.