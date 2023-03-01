New Humble Bundle Supports Earthquake Relief - 72 Items For $30

Humble Bundles always support great causes, but the latest one is particularly timely and important. All proceeds of the massive new bundle will go toward organizations focused on earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria: Direct Relief, International Medical Corps, and Save the Children. Not only are you supporting a wonderful and necessary cause, but you will get one of the largest bundles Humble has offered.

The Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle is an all-in-one bundle with a minimum donation of $30 that comes with a whopping 72 items, including games, tabletop books, and comic books. It's a seriously impressive collection of items.

If you've been curious about Gotham Knights but were hesitant because of the mixed reviews, now's a good opportunity to try it. Considering it's still being sold for $60 on Steam, this would be a solid deal even if you only received Gotham Knights. But that's just one of many, many items you'll get for $30 or more.

Some standout games featured in the bundle with better reputations include Ghostrunner, XCOM 2, and Payday 2. You'll also get System Shock: Enhanced Edition and System Shock 2. With the System Shock remake around the corner--it's currently slated to release this month--it's the perfect time to revisit these classics.

Outside of the free games, the standout is volumes 1-10 of Brian K. Vaughan's beloved comic book series Saga. The ongoing mashup of space opera and fantasy genres is wonderfully written by Vaughan and beautifully illustrated by Fiona Staples. Buying all 10 volumes of the series in digital format would cost you a lot more than $30, so this is another case where just this item is worth the price of admission.

We've rounded up some of the highlights of the relief bundle below, but make sure to check out Humble Bundle to see everything that's included. Some of the games included in the bundle were created by Turkish developers, which is a nice touch to this very cool Humble Bundle.

Türkiye-Syria Earthquake Relief Bundle