CoD Patch Notes PS5 State Of Play Today Fortnite Purple Pool Fortnite Throw Fruit Halo TV Show Anthem 2.0 Reboot Canceled

New Hot Wheels Unleashed Racing Game Launches This September From MotoGP Devs

The arcade-style Hot Wheels racer's release date is set for September 30 on consoles and PC.

By on

1 Comments

Developer Milestone--the Milan-based studio known for simulation racers like MotoGP 20 and Ride 4--has announced a partnership with toy manufacturer Mattel to release Hot Wheels Unleashed, a brand-new arcade-style racing game that's slated to launch on September 30 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Publisher Deep Silver also shared a trailer for the game. Though entirely computer-generated, the trailer gives a glimpse into what players can expect when the game drops later this year. Players can take their customizable Hot Wheels cars, which come with different attributes and in varying rarities, and drive them across tracks set against everyday-life locations like bedrooms and kitchens. The game is meant to simulate die-cast toy racing but with a more arcade-y feel.

Hot Wheels Unleashed also includes a "revolutionary Track Editor," according to a press release. This editor lets players create and customize tracks that can be shared online.

Players can preorder Hot Wheels Unleashed right now on all platforms. Those that do will get two vehicle bonuses: the Baja Bone Shaker muscle truck and Hot Wheels armored truck.

No Caption Provided
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4

In the last 24 hours, Mattel and Deep Silver's official website for the game had teased today's reveal. While this is the game's official reveal, the Microsoft Store seemingly accidentally revealed Hot Wheels Unleashed and leaked its released date when a listing appeared earlier this month.

For more on Hot Wheels Unleashed, be sure to keep up with GameSpot as more info about the game is revealed in the months ahead of its launch.

Click To Unmute
  1. Early Outbreak Mode Gameplay In Black Ops Cold War Season 2
  2. Call Of Duty Should Be Afraid Of Battlefield Again
  3. Star Wars Republic Commando - Official Announcement Trailer
  4. Outriders Game Demo Breakdown Livestream
  5. 10 More Times The Simpsons Predicted The Future (2020 & 2021)
  6. Paradise Lost - Official Story Trailer
  7. Bravely Default 2 Video Review
  8. Void Terrarium++ - Announcement Trailer
  9. Warframe - Octavia Prime Access Available Now On All Platforms
  10. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - Official Trailer
  11. Blightbound - Final Charge Update Gameplay Trailer
  12. Returnal - Atropos Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Hot Wheels Unleashed - Official Cinematic Reveal Trailer

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)