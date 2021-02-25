New Hot Wheels Unleashed Racing Game Launches This September From MotoGP Devs

Developer Milestone--the Milan-based studio known for simulation racers like MotoGP 20 and Ride 4--has announced a partnership with toy manufacturer Mattel to release Hot Wheels Unleashed, a brand-new arcade-style racing game that's slated to launch on September 30 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Publisher Deep Silver also shared a trailer for the game. Though entirely computer-generated, the trailer gives a glimpse into what players can expect when the game drops later this year. Players can take their customizable Hot Wheels cars, which come with different attributes and in varying rarities, and drive them across tracks set against everyday-life locations like bedrooms and kitchens. The game is meant to simulate die-cast toy racing but with a more arcade-y feel.

Hot Wheels Unleashed also includes a "revolutionary Track Editor," according to a press release. This editor lets players create and customize tracks that can be shared online.

Players can preorder Hot Wheels Unleashed right now on all platforms. Those that do will get two vehicle bonuses: the Baja Bone Shaker muscle truck and Hot Wheels armored truck.

In the last 24 hours, Mattel and Deep Silver's official website for the game had teased today's reveal. While this is the game's official reveal, the Microsoft Store seemingly accidentally revealed Hot Wheels Unleashed and leaked its released date when a listing appeared earlier this month.

For more on Hot Wheels Unleashed, be sure to keep up with GameSpot as more info about the game is revealed in the months ahead of its launch.