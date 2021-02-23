New Horror Game Stars A Tabby Cat Named Biscuit

If you've been itching for a new horror project to follow, but also one that has you playing as a cat instead of a typical human, then Etched Memories is here to fill that very specific overlap.

A new horror title from independent developer From Scratch Studios is still a long way from release, but a demo showcasing some of the ideas the studio has for its title is now on Steam. In Etched Memories you play as a cat (a tabby, of course) named Biscuit who is searching for his lost mother. An innocent enough premise, but one that looks like it will veer into tense situations from the looks of the first trailer.

The game itself is described as a mix of first and third-person exploration, with the view shifting depending on the gameplay scenario. Exploration through a semi-open world, for example, is in third-person, which gives gameplay an interesting perspective given the size of its protagonist. That switches to first-person when in a house, for example, where you can inspect items using Biscuit's furry paws and sharp claws.

The developer notes on Steam that this project is still in early development, and that many of the ideas in the demo are there for testing purposes. The studio is also hiring more character artists and animators currently, so you can expect some assets and animations to improve over time. Etched Memories also doesn't have a release date yet, so it's a project you might have to follow for some time.

It's also not the only game on the horizon staring a fluffy feline. Revealed last year, Stray is an upcoming puzzle game developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive, and it's expected to launch later this year.