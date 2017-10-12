New Horizon: Zero Dawn DLC Trailer Shows Off Its Gorgeous Environments

Horizon: Zero Dawn's "Frozen Wilds" expansion is coming next month, taking players to an area called the Cut. This is a "boreal wasteland" outside of the base game's region. It's a cold, snowy place, and quite a marked change from the lush, colorful areas from the base game.

Now, Sony has released a new trailer for Frozen Wilds that shows off some of the environments players will find, including snowswept mountains and icy rivers. "It is a place where none but the most skilled hunters dare venture, and those that do must survive against dangerous new machines and freezing temperatures," developer Guerrilla Games said in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

The Frozen Wilds contains new storylines and characters, along with new machines to fight against. The expansion is enhanced for PS4 Pro with better graphics.

The Frozen Wilds launches on November 7. It costs $20, but if you're a PlayStation Plus member, you can pre-order it now for $15. Pre-ordering gets you the Banuk Aloy avatar.

In other news, Sony recently announced a Horizon: Zero Dawn complete edition that comes with the base game and the Frozen Wilds expansion, along with all Digital Deluxe edition content. It launches on December 5, priced at $50 in the US.

Zero Dawn launched earlier this year and has sold more than 3.4 million copies. The open-world action game is a marked change from what the first-person Killzone series that Guerrilla is perhaps best known for.