New Hogwarts Legacy Video Shows Off Advanced Combat, Broom-Flying

A new video showcase of the upcoming Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy displays many of the game's systems.

By on

Comments

The upcoming Harry Potter game Hogwarts Legacy is only a few short weeks away from release on February 10, and a new showcase video from publisher Warner Bros Games displays over a half-hour of new gameplay. The video begins with game director Alan Tew showing off Hogwarts Legacy's broom flying mechanics as the character zips around the large open world outside of the magical school.

As the player-character flies around, the game's development team explains how you can find quests by exploring the game world, including the village of Hogsmeade. It also includes a section where the player rides a hippogriff, a mount straight from the movies that can fly into the air.

Click To Unmute
  1. Best Xbox Games Of 2022
  2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen Review
  3. Best PlayStation Games Of 2022
  4. How To Fix Witcher 3 Next Gen Launch Issues | GameSpot
  5. GAMEPLAY TRAILER | NEW GAME BASED ON HITORI NO SHITA: THE OUTCAST ANNOUNCED
  6. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Action Trailer
  7. NieR Series X NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Collaboration Coming Soon
  8. W40K: Inquisitor | Season of Escalation - Release Trailer
  9. New Hero: Feria Shen Cinematic & Gameplay Showcase | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  10. Octopath Traveler II | Throné & Temenos Character Trailer
  11. 2nd Trailer - Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
  12. Xbox Will Allow Call of Duty on PS Plus To Push Activision Deal Through | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Hogwarts Legacy - Gameplay Showcase II

From there, the video transitions into a demonstration of the game's combat mechanics, which include a small preview of its tech tree. It also includes a number of the darker spells in the Harry Potter universe, with even the killing curse Avada Kedavra making an appearance. The combat arena lasts for well over five minutes, so if you want to see that in action, we definitely recommend checking that out. The showcase ends with a lengthy look at the customizable elements of the game, including the hub known as the Room of Requirement.

Overall, while Hogwarts Legacy certainly looks like a step forward for the Harry Potter franchise in gaming, it's important to remember that the original author of the books, JK Rowling, has alienated longtime fans by continuing to support anti-trans rhetoric and activism. Rowling's so-called "gender critical feminism" (more often termed "trans-exclusionary radical feminism" by critics) has remained controversial, with some calling for a boycott of the game as a result. It's also worth noting that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game will be delayed until April 4, with the Switch port not coming until July 25.

The Best Lord Of The Rings Games, Ranked
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Hogwarts Legacy
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
PlayStation 4
PC
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)