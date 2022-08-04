New Hogwarts Legacy Footage Reveals Character Customization Features

New character customization footage for Hogwarts Legacy was shown off during a tech talk at the Autodesk Vision Series this week alongside an extended piece of gameplay. Players will be able to fine-tune the look of their wizard-in-training by altering the shape of their face, applying a range of hairstyles, and dressing them up with plenty of clothing options.

As spotted by the Harry Potter subreddit, there'll also be clothing presets that players can choose from and multiple menus to scroll through to help you define your unique look.

As for the gameplay sequence that was shown off, it builds on March's State of Play presentation with more evil sorcerers and a hippogriff under attack within the Hogwarts school. Hogwarts Legacy is currently scheduled to release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and PC during the holiday season, although an exact release date hasn't been set yet.

On PS5, the DualSense controller will act as an "extension of your wand" as the adaptive triggers will provide resistance specific to individual spells. Aside from spellcasting, players can also "feel" all manner of environmental and item-based effects thanks to the haptics of that controller.

While the game is set in the Wizarding World universe of author JK Rowling's Harry Potter books, it has been overshadowed by transphobic comments made by the writer. Rowling wasn't involved in creating the story of Hogwarts Legacy, but her staff worked with publisher Warner Bros. on other aspects of the game and the world that it is set in.

Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the 1800s, hundreds of years before the Harry Potter books, so don't expect to run into Potter, his pals, or other familiar characters from the books and films.

