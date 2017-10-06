New Hitman DLC Teased, But It's Not Season 2

Hitman developer IO Interactive has laid out its schedule for upcoming content updates for the game and teased the reveal of something new on October 24. In a post on its official website, the developer got ahead of the hype for its much anticipated second season to keep expectations in check.

"Mark this date on your calendars: October 24th. That's the date when we will reveal brand new content for the game," it said. "We're going to let the announcement itself do all the talking, but there is one thing we want to clarify before then; this upcoming content is not Season 2. We’re saying that now to keep expectations in check."

Alongside the tease, it released an image which you can see below.

October looks to be a fairly packed month for Hitman players, as there will be new updates for the game throughout. On October 13, 10 new contracts and a new challenge pack will be released, followed by 10 player-curated contracts later in the month. You can read more about those below, courtesy of IO.

Arriving October 13

10 new Featured Contracts: You create Contracts and we feature the interesting, clever or creative ones. There is no perfect formula to explain how we select the contracts, but they have caught our attention for one reason or another.

You create Contracts and we feature the interesting, clever or creative ones. There is no perfect formula to explain how we select the contracts, but they have caught our attention for one reason or another. Master Scarecrow Challenge Pack: Colorado is the only location yet to have an added Challenge Pack. That ends this month with the release of The Master Scarecrow Challenge Pack. Look forward to 5 new challenges, each with a high amount of location mastery; a great way to top out your mastery and collect any remaining unlocks. Completing all of the challenges will unlock a new item for 47 to use in all locations. We'll reveal more about this Challenge Pack and the new item next week.

Arriving Later in October

Our next batch of 10 player-curated Featured Contractsarrives later in the month. These contracts function in the same way to the Featured Contracts that you've come to know and love in the game, with one big twist: one of our players will curate the list.

The third curator to be in the spotlight is Hatch. He’s a British speedrunner who plays on PS4 in search of unique routes on fun contracts. You'll get to know him even better later in the month when his curated contracts go live in the game and we publish a blog post right here with some insights into his choices.

Hitman's future was called into question earlier this year when it was announced Square Enix intended to sell off IO Interactive, and layoffs at the studio followed soon after. In June, the developer announced a sale was complete, and IO Interactive was now fully independent and officially the owner of the Hitman series. The studio then announced players could play a chunk of the game for free.

IO Interactive previously said it planned to release several seasons of Hitman. As part of its acquiring its independence, IO also retained the rights to the Hitman series. Although it hasn't announced Season 2 properly, it hasn't indicated that plans to go ahead with it have been scrapped either.