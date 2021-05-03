Marvel Release Dates Marvel Phase 4 Pokemon Snap Returnal Tips Guide Returnal Review Nier Replicant Weapons & Endings

New Hitman 3 Season To Be Revealed This Week

In a few days, we'll know what's next for Agent 47 and the world of assassination.

By on

Although developer IO Interactive has said that it's taking a break from making new Hitman games, it isn't done putting out new content for Hitman 3. The studio announced that it will reveal the next season for the game on May 5.

In a tweet, IO Interactive stated that the reveal will be streamed on Twitch and will include sneak peaks at new content, Q&A with the developers, discussion of upcoming patch notes, and a new trailer coming to Hitman 3. As of right now, we don't know much about this new season beyond its name, Season of Sin.

However, we can get a decent idea of what to expect based on Hitman 3's current season. Season of Greed, which runs through May 9, added a few paid DLC items and activities such as a suit, weapons, and a three-stage Escalation Mission. In addition, there were a handful of free timed events, including Contracts, an Escalation Mission, Elusive Targets, and an Easter egg hunt.

The paid content for each season individually costs $5. Otherwise, all of the seasonal content comes as part of the Seven Deadly Sins DLC, which costs $30 total.

In other IO Interactive news, the studio is taking a hiatus from the Hitman series because of its upcoming James Bond game. Although very early in development, the studio is bringing on an army of people to work on it and other in-progress games.

