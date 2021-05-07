New Hellblade Senua Costume Shown Off In Dev's First TikTok

Ninja Theory is the latest gaming company to join TikTok, and the Hellblade studio began its career on the social media platform with a video of a new Senua costume.

Set to the Bruno Mars song "Talking to the Moon," the video shows Senua actress and video editor Melina Juergens singing along as she models the costume. You can watch the video below and follow Ninja Theory on TikTok at @ninjatheoryofficial.

Ninja Theory is now on TikTok, and we’re kicking things off with a first look at this new Senua costume. https://t.co/jSsmeELjf7 pic.twitter.com/tiKWgnHMsV — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) May 7, 2021

Senua returns in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, which uses Fortnite developer Epic's Unreal Engine 5, the latest version of the game-making toolsuite that promises incredible graphics and more. Microsoft said the use of this new engine will "bring the Hellblade franchise to levels never before seen."

Hellblade II is set in Iceland, which represents a shift from the first game, and the game is making some story changes, too.

"While Hellblade gave us a very personal insight into psychosis, this sequel builds on that to show how madness and suffering shapes myths, gods, and religion," Ninja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades said. "Our goal is to make an experience comparable to the epic myths and sagas of old."

The original Hellblade was developed by a team of around 20 people, and Ninja Theory has said it's doubling the team size for the sequel after Microsoft acquired the studio.

There is no word yet on a release date for Hellblade II, but the game is coming to Xbox Series X|S, and presumably PC. It will be available to Game Pass subscribers at no extra cost.