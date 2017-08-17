New Hellblade Patch Out Now, Fixes A Lot Of Bugs And More

A big new patch for Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is out now on PlayStation 4 and PC. The primary goal of the patch appears to be bug fixes, as the update contains a lot of them. In a blog post, developer Ninja Theory said the patch aims to address "a range of issues reported since launch," and there have been more than a few.

Among other things, the patch fixes multiple bugs that could prevent progression in some situations. It also fixes "collision issues" that could result in a situation where players "unintentionally exit the game world." Whoops. This patch also clears out a serious-sounding problem where the game's menu wouldn't load on PC.

You can see the complete patch notes below, including a list of PC-only fixes.

Ninja Theory isn't done yet. The developer said it's still looking into bug reports and will release more updates that address other problems, one of which is an issue that PC players with AMD GPUs are experiencing right now. If you've run into issues, you can report them to Ninja Theory at this email: support@hellblade.com

GameSpot's Hellblade review scored the game an 8/10.

"At its heart, the story is about Senua's struggle to come to terms with her illness," reviewer Alessandro Fillari said. "In the process, she learns to find the strength within herself to endure, and to make peace with her past. And in a profound and physical way, we go through those same struggles with her, and come away with a better understanding of a piece of something that many people in the world struggle with."

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice 1.01 Patch Notes:

Supplied by Ninja Theory on its blog.

Fixed a crash that could happen if two Keep Guard enemies are standing close to each other and one dies.

Russian subtitles for the Hellblade feature have been added.

Fixed an issue where the audio would be out of sync with the Hellblade feature if it has been paused for an extended period of time.

Fixed an issue where the Baldr Masks in the Tower Shard level are white on the inside.

Fixed scenarios resulting in unlit geometry after reloading from checkpoint.

Fixed a potential progression stopping bug in the Fenrir Cave by the ‘M’ rune door puzzle.

Fixed potential progression stopping bug in Fenrir Cave due to check pointing after skipping a lit region.

Fixed potential progression stopping bug in Fenrir Cave if player fails to collect floor rune after combat and subsequently dies.

Fixed collision issues that could allow players to unintentionally exit the game world.

Fixed audio cut-out issues.

Added audio cues for hidden faces.

Fixed audio hard cut at the end of various cut scenes.

Fixes for audio lip sync issues.

Audio balancing fixes.

Various subtitle localisation fixes across a number of languages.

Combat tweaks: Global Adjusted automatic difficulty enemy health scaling and Senua’s damage taken/given modifiers. Senua Increased damage value of certain combo finisher attacks. Adjusted rate of combat focus resource build-up in Hard difficulty mode or higher. Fixed issue with stinger animated cameras popping if the same attack was repeated. Warrior Enemy Warriors now have an increased chance of evading certain heavy attacks. Fixed missing sound effects on certain reactions. Protector Enemy Health values have been lowered. Will now remain vulnerable for longer after his shield guard has been broken. Keep Guard Enemy Fixed a potential crash bug if Keep Guard enemies are standing close together and one of them dies. Tweaked rotation rate during certain attack windups. Fixed missing sound effects on certain attacks. Surtr Fixed an issue where Surtr was able to throw Senua outside of the arena. Valravn Fixed an issue where Valravn could not be damaged while in Focus for certain combos. Parried projectiles will now remove shadow state on hit. Fenrir Health values have been adjusted. Fixed issue where certain attack were not dealing damage correctly to Fenrir. Revenant Enemy Adjusted slide properties for certain attacks. Adjusted cooldown for parry and evade defensive actions. Parried projectiles will now remove shadow state on hit. Photo Mode Fixed an issue where motion blur is applied to object incorrectly during Photo Mode. Removed the second slider that did nothing when cycling through the Effects tab.



PC-Specific Fixes