New Han Solo Image Teases A Famous Star Wars Event For Spin-Off Movie

While most Star Wars sets have extremely high levels of secrecy, the production of the upcoming Han Solo movie has been surprisingly open. Director Ron Howard has been steadily releasing on-set images throughout its prolonged shooting period, and the latest picture provides another clue about what fans might expect when it arrives next year.

It's a picture of what looks like a mine entrance, captioned by Howard with the word "spicey?" This is very possibly the part of the spice mines of Kessel, a location in Star Wars lore that also lends its name to the Kessel Run. The Kessel Run was, of course, the famous space smuggler route that Solo completed in record time while piloting the Millennium Falcon. Check the image out below:

The Han Solo movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as Solo, Donald Glover as Lando, and Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca. The cast also includes Woody Harrelson, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The Wire star Michael Kenneth Williams was originally cast in the movie, but he was unavailable for the film's extensive reshoots and has since been replaced by Paul Bettany. The Han Solo movie hits theaters on May 25, 2018.

Howard took over directing on the Solo movie in June, following the departure of original directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord. Lord and Miller aren't the only directors to leave a Star Wars movie this year. Earlier this month, Colin Trevorrow exited Episode IX and has since been replaced by Force Awakens director JJ Abrams.