Disney+ Day Releases Back 4 Blood Update Best Vanguard Loadouts Age Of Empires IV Review Battlefield 2042 Leak PS5 Restock Tracker
Login / Sign Up

New Halo: The Master Chief Collection Patch Adds 20th Anniversary Cosmetics

Make sure to celebrate 20 years of Halo with these new shiny cosmetics.

By on

1 Comments

There is some new customization content in Halo: The Master Chief Collection celebrating Halo and Xbox's 20th Anniversary that players can earn through challenges or buy through the game's in-game rotating storefront, The Exchange.

The new cosmetic content in Patch 1.2611.0.0 includes callbacks to Halo 2, Halo 3, and Halo Reach. We've detailed the full list below:

Click To Unmute
  1. 27 Minutes Of Elden Ring Network Test Gameplay
  2. Elden Ring Hands On Preview
  3. Battlefield 2042 - Everything You Need To Know
  4. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition vs Original Graphics Comparison
  5. Resident Evil 4 On Meta Quest 2 is What VR Was Made For
  6. Best Skyrim Mods Of All Time
  7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Every Character Reveal
  8. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Trailer
  9. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl – Legendary Encounters
  10. Steam Deck Delayed! | GameSpot News
  11. UNITY X WETA DIGITAL Trailer
  12. Xbox Series X/S: One Year Later

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Halo The Master Chief Collection Season 8 Go Medieval Trailer

  • Halo 2: Anniversary Orion Armor Set
  • Multiple Halo 3 items:
    • Mirage armor set
    • Back accessories
    • OGX weapon skins
  • Halo 3 and Halo: Reach Blackguard Fallen Equerry helmet
  • A new Halo: Reach utility customization, the Hydration Container
  • Static and animated nameplates

me crashes are less likely to happen during Big Team Battle matches and the trusted file share account now shows up as trusted in-game.

In Halo: Combat Evolved, the HUD scale now reverts to 100% when restoring default settings. Halo ODST and its Firefight mode seem to have the largest amount of fixes. Enemies coming off of dropships will no longer briefly appear on the map before being dropped off, and the total score doesn't desync itself when earning a large number of points at once.

The Plasma Pistol has gotten some changes too, as its stun duration on Sentinels is now its supposed length, and the behavior and position of Sentinels stunned by the pistol are consistent for all players.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is currently in the midst of Season 8 and there is plenty more anniversary content for Halo underway, including an equipable Grunt plush. Halo's story continues with the sixth mainline entry, Halo Infinite, which launches for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on December 8.

George Yang on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)