New Halo: The Master Chief Collection Patch Adds 20th Anniversary Cosmetics

There is some new customization content in Halo: The Master Chief Collection celebrating Halo and Xbox's 20th Anniversary that players can earn through challenges or buy through the game's in-game rotating storefront, The Exchange.

The new cosmetic content in Patch 1.2611.0.0 includes callbacks to Halo 2, Halo 3, and Halo Reach. We've detailed the full list below:

Halo 2: Anniversary Orion Armor Set

Multiple Halo 3 items: Mirage armor set Back accessories OGX weapon skins

Halo 3 and Halo: Reach Blackguard Fallen Equerry helmet

A new Halo: Reach utility customization, the Hydration Container

Static and animated nameplates

me crashes are less likely to happen during Big Team Battle matches and the trusted file share account now shows up as trusted in-game.

In Halo: Combat Evolved, the HUD scale now reverts to 100% when restoring default settings. Halo ODST and its Firefight mode seem to have the largest amount of fixes. Enemies coming off of dropships will no longer briefly appear on the map before being dropped off, and the total score doesn't desync itself when earning a large number of points at once.

The Plasma Pistol has gotten some changes too, as its stun duration on Sentinels is now its supposed length, and the behavior and position of Sentinels stunned by the pistol are consistent for all players.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is currently in the midst of Season 8 and there is plenty more anniversary content for Halo underway, including an equipable Grunt plush. Halo's story continues with the sixth mainline entry, Halo Infinite, which launches for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on December 8.