New Halo Mega Construx Toys Teased, Likely Linked To Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is releasing in just a few months, and it's not just the game itself that we're excited to get our hands on. Mega Construx (the less toddler-friendly wing of Mega Bloks) is going to be releasing new Halo sets, and it teased the products on Twitter. If these are like past Halo sets released near the games, they are likely related to Halo Infinite.

Attention Spartans! We will be calling on you for help. Keep your eyes peeled. More information in the coming days… pic.twitter.com/cFvfjkb6Os — Mega Construx (@MegaConstrux) July 26, 2021

A few different characters' silhouettes are visible in the image, including two that are pretty clearly humans in the center. The one on the right appears to be a Spartan of some sort, and the one on the left could be another Spartan or a marine, but neither looks like the Master Chief.

On the right side is a Brute--possibly Escharum of the Banished--while the leftmost character has claws that resemble an Elite's. This could be the Arbiter, who also made an appearance in Halo 5, but it's also possible it's an entirely different character.

Halo and Mega Construx have been working together for well over a decade now, starting with toys that were actually based on the Halo Wars strategy game before moving to a more general Halo theme. Famous vehicles like the Pelican dropship, Warthog, Scorpion, and Banshee have all been included, and there was even a Halo Mega Bloks video game in development at one point for Xbox 360. A prototype in the works at the shuttered studio N-Space would have played a bit like the Lego video games we see today, letting you battle against the Covenant and also create solutions to puzzles via bricks.

Halo Infinite will be out later this year for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, and it will be free via Game Pass. You can sign up for a shot at the Halo Infinite beta now.