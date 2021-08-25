Halo Infinite Release Date Warzone Patch Notes PS5 Restock Tracker Opening Night Live Destiny 2 Patch Notes Ghost of Tsushima Guides
New Halo Infinite Trailer Revealed At Gamescom 2021

Plus, we're getting a Halo Infinite-themed controller and Xbox Series X.

343 Industries revealed a new cinematic trailer for Halo Infinite. The trailer introduces the story for Season 1 of Halo Infinite's multiplayer, which launches alongside Halo Infinite's campaign on December 8.

Following the reveal of the trailer, 343 Industries revealed that a Halo-themed Xbox Series X|S controller and Xbox Series X will launched alongside Halo Infinite.

