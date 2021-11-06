New Halo Infinite Teaser Reveals The Origin Of Master Chief's Grappleshot

In Halo Infinite, the Master Chief has a new piece of equipment, the Grappleshot. But where did this come from? The newest episode of the UNSC Archives reveals the origins of "Project Magnes," which would go on to become the Grappleshot.

"At the height of the Human-Covenant conflict, a civilian engineer built a prototype for the rapid mass manipulation of heavy objects; a device she hoped the UNSC would adopt and integrate into the Master Chief's combat arsenal," reads a line from the video. Check it out below.

This is the second episode in the UNSC Archives series that digs into the "untold stories of humanity and heroism" from the Halo lore. The first revealed the heartbreaking story behind Master Chief's energy shields.

November marks the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo, and Microsoft is celebrating with a livestream on November 15. That's also the day that the Halo Infinite-inspired Xbox Series X console and a 20th anniversary controller go on sale.

Halo Infinite was originally supposed to launch in 2020, but Microsoft delayed the game a full year due in part to the shift to working from home as a result of the pandemic. The game is now scheduled for release on December 8 across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The multiplayer element is a free standalone game, while the campaign is a separate, paid product. Both are available with Game Pass, however.