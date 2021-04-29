New Halo Infinite PC Details Announced: Cross-Play, Cross-Progression, Ultra-Wide Monitor Support

Microsoft has shared some new details on the PC edition of Halo Infinite. In a blog post regarding Microsoft's wider changes to PC gaming, the company announced that Halo Infinite will support cross-play for multiplayer and cross-progression.

Cross-Play And Cross-Progression

This announcement means Halo Infinite players can play together no matter what platform they are on, whether that be Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, or PC. As for cross-progression, this means whatever multiplayer customization items you unlock in the game on one platform will move with you to the other. Gameplay progress, too, will move between systems.

None of these announcements are a surprise, really, given that Microsoft has been pushing cross-play and cross-progression for years now. But it's a big, notable deal for Halo Infinite because the franchise hasn't released a new mainline entry on PC since Halo 2. All of the mainline Halo games are now on PC through The Master Chief Collection as well, while Halo 5: Forge is also on PC as a free download. But Halo Infinite will launch day and date on PC.

A scene from Halo Infinite's multiplayer

Ultrawide Monitor Support

Microsoft said it's "working closely" with PC experts to make sure Halo Infinite is a "premier PC experience." To that end, Halo Infinite on PC will include the following features:

Support for ultrawide and super ultrawide screens

Triple keybinds

A "wide variety" of graphics options "and more"

Overall, Microsoft said it wants to "make sure that Halo is serving the PC community."

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Microsoft also shared some new statistics about Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC. Since it launched at the end of 2019, more than 10 million people have played it. Microsoft added that the "vast majority" of these players were new to the franchise.

After a delay, Halo Infinite will release this holiday for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It's included on Game Pass, while the multiplayer element is free-to-play.