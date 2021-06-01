New Halo Infinite Art Debuts Ahead Of June Xbox And Bethesda Event

Microsoft’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase kicks off on June 13, and amongst the established franchises being shown off, a new look at Halo Infinite is expected to be one of the main events of the show. If that's too long for you to wait to see what exactly developer 343 Industries has been up to since the game's last exhibition online, the good news is that you can now stare at a tough gang of Spartan super-soldiers on your PC.

The artwork that was first used to tease the joint showcase has been posted online, thanks to Twitter user Klobrille. While it's probably not hiding any secrets, it's still a lovely look at the game and could easily work as a desktop wallpaper on your PC in case you need something to tide you over until Halo Infinite drops a new trailer.

343 Industries hasn't been quiet on the development front though, and over the course of several months it has spoken more about Halo Infinite in detailed blog posts about new Brute enemies, adaptive battle music, and growing the game's esports viewership. We still have some questions regarding extinct birds and the taste of fossilized avian flesh.

Beyond that, there's still the question of whether or not Halo Infinite will have its own battle royale mode, or if it even needs one. There may even be a beta period coming up for the game according to comments from 343 Industries, and we've got a detailed guide on just how easy it is to sign up for the upcoming trial.