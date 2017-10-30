New Halloween Movie Will Forget Every Other Sequel, John Carpenter Says

There's still a year before the next chapter in the Halloween franchise debuts but executive producer--and mastermind behind the original film--John Carpenter is clearing up exactly where in the Halloween timeline this film will take place.

There were eight movies in the original Halloween series, starting with the 1978 original and lasting until 2009's Halloween: Resurrection. Rob Zombie then rebooted the franchise in 2007 and followed with a sequel to his take on the movie in 2009. However, the very first entry in the franchise is the only one in which Carpenter served as co-writer and director.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, he confirms that this new movie will serve as a sequel to only the original film. "It's pretending like the other sequels didn't happen," Carpenter admits. While that's a lot of horror history to dismiss, given that Carpenter serves as creative consultant, in addition to his role as executive producer, it makes sense that the story would go back to the roots he helped create.

In crafting the story, Carpenter is joined by director David Gordon Green (Pineapple Express) and Danny McBride (Eastbound & Down), who is writing the script alongside Green. Jamie Lee Curtis was previously confirmed to be returning for the project to once again play Laurie Strode.

A synopsis from Universal Studios, which will distribute the film, reads, "Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago."

It certainly sounds as if this next Halloween installment will bring to an end the story of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. That said, should the movie prove to be a hit, the studio behind it would almost certainly look for a way to continue the franchise.

Whether that would include Carpenter is an answer only he would know. However, as explained in the CBS Sunday Morning piece, he considers this next film to be the last Halloween sequel. Thankfully, in addition to his other roles, Carpenter is also composing a new score for the movie.

The next, and possibly final, Halloween will be in theaters on October 19, 2018.

