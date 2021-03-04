New Guilty Gear Strive Trailer Reveals Anji And I-No Gameplay

Developer Arc System Works has dropped a new Guilty Gear Strive trailer that showcases some gameplay for two of the 2D fighter's latest roster additions: Anji Mito and I-No.

Both characters are iconic to the Guilty Gear franchise, with Anji first appearing in the sequel title Guilty Gear X and I-No showing up as a boss in the follow-up, 2002's Guilty Gear X2. Neither were playable in the game's recent beta, so this is the first look at them in action.

The video shows both characters' movesets. There's a brief Anji montage before the video switches over to I-No, who pummels opponents with her mint-colored Yamaha-looking guitar.

Guilty Gear Strive was pushed out of its April 9 release date so that Arc System Works could "polish some aspects of the game" like online lobbies and server stability following the beta's conclusion. The 2D fighter now drops on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on June 11.