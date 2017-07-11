New GTA 5 Online Bonuses And Discounts Revealed

Rockstar has revealed the latest round of bonuses and discounts Grand Theft Auto V players can earn in GTA Online. This week also brings a new vehicle to the popular online game along with the new Overtime Rumble mode, plus details on the latest Premium Race and Time Trial schedules.

This week's batch of discounts is all about executive offices. Starting today, players can save up to 40% on furnishings for their criminal empire. Here's the full list of discounts:

Maze Bank West -- 25% off

Arcadius Business Center -- 30% off

Lombank West -- 35% off

Maze Bank Tower -- 40% off

Executive Office Garages & Custom Auto Shop -- 25% off

Executive Office Garage Renovations -- 25% off

Custom Auto Shop Renovations -- 25% off

Also beginning today, players can get their hands on the latest addition to the Sports class of vehicles, the stylish Grotti Cheetah Classic. The car marries a vintage design with cutting-edge power and is available exclusively at Legendary Motorsport. You can see a picture of it below.

In addition to that, players can participate in the new vehicle mode Overtime Rumble. The mode is a team-based remix of Darts and has up to 10 players launching a Ruiner 2000 through the air attempting to land on platforms of various sizes. Players will earn double GTA$ and RP for their accuracy in the mode until July 17.

Finally, this week's premium race is Big Drop, while Up Chiliad is the current Time Trial. The events run from today until July 17 and will net the top players sizable GTA$ and RP rewards. You can find more information on this week's bonuses and new content on Rockstar's website.